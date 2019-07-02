ValuEngine Upgrades Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of RCII opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.48. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $696.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.62 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,566,000 after buying an additional 139,757 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

