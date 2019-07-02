United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of United Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

UBNK opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.70. United Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 17.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Financial Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,272,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Financial Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,577,000 after purchasing an additional 139,023 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Financial Bancorp by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 772,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Financial Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in United Financial Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

