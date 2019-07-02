UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $213.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

UNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.74. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.35.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $453.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.35, for a total value of $83,178.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,533.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $139,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,921.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,336,378. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,236,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in UniFirst by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,162,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in UniFirst by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in UniFirst by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UniFirst by 232.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

