UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:URW) Announces Final Dividend of $0.30

UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:URW) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.304 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR’s previous final dividend of $0.30.

Shares of UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR stock opened at A$10.77 ($7.64) on Tuesday. UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR has a 1-year low of A$10.28 ($7.29) and a 1-year high of A$15.15 ($10.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$11.05. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 93 shopping centres, including 56 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

