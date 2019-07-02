Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UMPQ. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.29 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Umpqua by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Umpqua by 12,996.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1,434.7% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.