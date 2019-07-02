Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 811 ($10.60).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,165 ($15.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

UDG stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 777 ($10.15). The company had a trading volume of 575,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,360. Udg Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 858 ($11.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 724.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.17%.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.