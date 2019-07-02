UBS Group Analysts Give United Rentals (NYSE:URI) a $170.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.73.

NYSE URI opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $173.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 32,007 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $3,958,625.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,688,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

