UBS Group Analysts Give United Rentals (NYSE:URI) a $170.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.73.
NYSE URI opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $173.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63.
In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 32,007 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $3,958,625.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,688,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
