UBS Group Analysts Give MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) a $155.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $155.70 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.81 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,421,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,132.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $596,408.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,465 shares of company stock valued at $16,624,484. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

