UBS Group Analysts Give Accenture (NYSE:ACN) a $190.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
ACN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.13.
NYSE ACN opened at $186.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $187.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.30.
In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $433,936.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,740.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $3,261,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,005.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Accenture by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Accenture by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 328,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,390,000 after purchasing an additional 145,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
