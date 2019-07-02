UBS Group Analysts Give Accenture (NYSE:ACN) a $190.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.13.

NYSE ACN opened at $186.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $187.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $433,936.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,740.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $3,261,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,005.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Accenture by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Accenture by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 328,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,390,000 after purchasing an additional 145,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

