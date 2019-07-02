Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Tucows from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tucows from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Tucows stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.43. Tucows has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $90.21.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tucows will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $364,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tucows by 49,575.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Tucows by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tucows by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Tucows by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

