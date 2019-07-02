Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target (up from GBX 1,240 ($16.20)) on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,422.73 ($18.59).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,293 ($16.90) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,305.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.59. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Coline McConville acquired 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, with a total value of £894.98 ($1,169.45).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

