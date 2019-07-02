Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Torchmark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Torchmark has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Torchmark to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of TMK stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.02. Torchmark has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Torchmark’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torchmark will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 290 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $25,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 38,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $3,320,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,028 shares of company stock worth $20,091,723. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Torchmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

