Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Torchmark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Torchmark has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Torchmark to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.
Shares of TMK stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.02. Torchmark has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 290 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $25,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 38,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $3,320,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,028 shares of company stock worth $20,091,723. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Torchmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.
About Torchmark
Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.
Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.