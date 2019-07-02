Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Shares of Stock Spirits Group stock opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.89) on Friday. Stock Spirits Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The stock has a market cap of $443.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10.
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
