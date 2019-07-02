Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Stock Spirits Group stock opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.89) on Friday. Stock Spirits Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The stock has a market cap of $443.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

