Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) a $9.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 target price on Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peak Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Peak Resorts alerts:

Peak Resorts stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.88. Peak Resorts has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Peak Resorts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peak Resorts will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Peak Resorts by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Peak Resorts by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Peak Resorts by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Peak Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.