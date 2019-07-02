Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) to Issue GBX 0.58 Dividend

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Sqn Secured Income Fund stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.89. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

In other news, insider Gay Coley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £1,840 ($2,404.29).

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

