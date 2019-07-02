SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (SQN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on July 26th

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SQN opened at GBX 90.62 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.25. SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD has a 52 week low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.31).

About SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

