S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $216.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,724,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,469.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $477,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,305 shares of company stock worth $4,360,975 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.98. 897,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,497. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $235.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

