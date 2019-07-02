Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.85 Million

Brokerages expect Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) to post sales of $58.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.58 million and the highest is $60.60 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $54.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $233.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.35 million to $249.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $257.49 million, with estimates ranging from $214.23 million to $304.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SND. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on Smart Sand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

In other Smart Sand news, CEO Charles Edwin Young bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 267,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,766.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 194,397 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 141,988 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 64,822 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SND traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,285. The stock has a market cap of $97.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

