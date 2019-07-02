Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Smart Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Global news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $43,786.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,381 shares of company stock valued at $301,147. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Smart Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Smart Global by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Smart Global by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Smart Global during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Smart Global by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

