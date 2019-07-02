Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Financial Comparison

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 25.17% 9.76% 1.33% OptimumBank 20.37% 17.53% 0.94%

20.9% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Simmons First National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Simmons First National has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Simmons First National and OptimumBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 2 2 0 2.50 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simmons First National currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simmons First National and OptimumBank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $824.58 million 2.73 $215.71 million $2.37 9.92 OptimumBank $4.38 million 1.48 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. OptimumBank does not pay a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Simmons First National beats OptimumBank on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 191 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

