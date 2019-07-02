Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

TSE SJR.B opened at C$26.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.16. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$25.51 and a 12 month high of C$27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 77.63%.

In other Shaw Communications news, Senior Officer Peter Johnson sold 6,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.55, for a total value of C$181,044.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$880,955.55.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

