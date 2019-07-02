Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Receives $75.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 357 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $25,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. FrontFour Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.47. 123,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $78.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.56%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

