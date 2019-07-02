SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SenesTech stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,908.08% and a negative return on equity of 186.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of SenesTech worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

