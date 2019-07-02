SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
SenesTech stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,908.08% and a negative return on equity of 186.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.
