Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. 1,548,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,467,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,233,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,862,000 after purchasing an additional 175,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47,594.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,140,000 after purchasing an additional 83,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 867,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,431,000 after purchasing an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

