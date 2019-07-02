Sandy Spring Bancorp’s (SASR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SASR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.57.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Joe Reeder bought 867 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,972.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,373.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 844,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 552,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 153,428 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9,406.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.