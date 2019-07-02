Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RGLD. B. Riley raised shares of Royal Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.05.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $101.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $102.62.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

In other Royal Gold news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 31,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $2,989,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $3,587,836.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,746. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 764,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

