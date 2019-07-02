Rotork (LON:ROR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rotork from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 312.07 ($4.08).

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 319.10 ($4.17) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 363.20 ($4.75).

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £1,437.48 ($1,878.32).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

