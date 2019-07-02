Reviewing Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) & Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) and Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Blackstone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group -4.77% 17.72% 8.92% Blackstone Group 23.35% 12.79% 6.07%

Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Blackstone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Affiliated Managers Group and Blackstone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Blackstone Group 0 1 10 0 2.91

Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus target price of $126.98, suggesting a potential upside of 37.99%. Blackstone Group has a consensus target price of $44.05, suggesting a potential downside of 5.44%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than Blackstone Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Blackstone Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.38 billion 1.98 $243.60 million $14.50 6.35 Blackstone Group $6.83 billion 4.49 $1.54 billion $2.26 20.61

Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Affiliated Managers Group. Affiliated Managers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Group pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Blackstone Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Blackstone Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Blackstone Group beats Affiliated Managers Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. It also launches and manages private equity funds, real estate funds, funds of hedge funds, collateralized loan obligations, real estate investment trusts, and credit-focused funds for its clients. The firm invests in private equity, public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The Blackstone Group L.P. was founded in 1985 and is based in New York City, New York with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Baltimore, Maryland, Beijing, China, Copenhagen, Denmark, Dusseldorf, Germany, Los Angeles, California, Paris, France, San Francisco, California, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Singapore, Sydney, Australia, and Tokyo, Japan.

