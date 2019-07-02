Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €58.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.11 ($86.17).

RNO stock opened at €54.87 ($63.80) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €54.11. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

