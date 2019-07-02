Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RLGT opened at $6.32 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

