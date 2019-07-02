QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of QAD and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.60 million, a PE ratio of 81.96 and a beta of 1.12. QAD has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. QAD had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QAD will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.86%.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $86,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,522,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,123,260.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $312,690.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,504,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,197,923.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,400 in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in QAD by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in QAD by 21,650.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QAD by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in QAD by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

