Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

PLYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

PLYA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 510,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,660. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $39,877.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 7,475 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $61,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,257,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 52,692 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

