Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 50.33 ($0.66).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petra Diamonds to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Petra Diamonds from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of LON:PDL traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 19.30 ($0.25). 4,752,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.23. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 16.68 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 58.20 ($0.76). The firm has a market cap of $167.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89.

In other news, insider Richard Duffy bought 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($65,856.53).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

