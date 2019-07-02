Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities raised Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 667 ($8.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 516.40 ($6.75).

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 445.20 ($5.82) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 527 ($6.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 442.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

