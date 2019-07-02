Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAG. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 667 ($8.72) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 516.40 ($6.75).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

PAG opened at GBX 446.20 ($5.83) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.37. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 527 ($6.89). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 442.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.