Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives $49.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pampa Energia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. TT International raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 1,751,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,727,000 after buying an additional 656,336 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 167,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 56,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,425. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.59. Pampa Energia has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $43.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.96. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter. Pampa Energia had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

