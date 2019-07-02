PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) in a research note published on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAGS. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a reduce rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.66. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

