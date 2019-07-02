Pacific Coast Oil Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:ROYT)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0277 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a payout ratio of 231.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of ROYT opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.07. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 21.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

