Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. 432,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,102. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $384.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

