Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 85,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

