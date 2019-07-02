OceanaGold’s (OCANF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of OceanaGold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

