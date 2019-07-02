OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$5.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.40 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

Shares of OGC opened at C$3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.76. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$238.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

