Northern Dynasty Minerals’ (NAK) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.64 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 297,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

