National Bank Financial Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$37.50

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$37.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CSFB raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.21.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$30.22 on Friday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$23.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.