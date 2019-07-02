National Bank Financial Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$37.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$37.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CSFB raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.21.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$30.22 on Friday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$23.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

