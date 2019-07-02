National Bank Financial Lowers Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.40

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

S opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.04.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$31.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherritt International will post -0.1128205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

