National Bank Financial Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$6.90 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.19.

TSE:LUN opened at C$7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.70 and a 12-month high of C$7.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 31.76.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$553.63 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$984,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,798,986.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

