Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post $138.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.75 million and the highest is $141.70 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $140.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $558.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.47 million to $563.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $571.90 million, with estimates ranging from $561.49 million to $584.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $139.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myers Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 1,004.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYE traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 95,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,144. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.05%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

