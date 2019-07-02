MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Earns “Sell” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.56.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.98 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $443,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $177,521.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.