Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 894,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,481,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,362 shares of company stock worth $32,041. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter worth $221,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,057,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,938,000 after buying an additional 156,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter worth $9,434,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MNR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 262,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

