Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 894,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,481,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,362 shares of company stock worth $32,041. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:MNR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 262,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71.
Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 78.16%.
About Monmouth R.E. Inv.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.