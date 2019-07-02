Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Middlesex Water’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $66.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlesex Water an industry rank of 105 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSEX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $975.76 million, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 1,700 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $103,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,127 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $191,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,144.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,632 shares of company stock valued at $343,813. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

